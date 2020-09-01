Elizabeth "Bette" M. Pauly
Green Bay - Elizabeth "Bette" (Rohde) Pauly, Green Bay, was welcomed into the loving arms of God and was reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Frank Pauly on August 30, 2020. She left this world the way she lived her life, with grace and dignity.
Bette was born October 22, 1925 in Sheboygan to the late Frank and Mary (Richdorf) Rohde. She graduated from St. Clement Grade School and Sheboygan Central High School. She attended Rosary College in River Forest, IL and graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She learned the value of education at an early age and passed that on to her children.
On April 29, 1950, she married Frank Pauly and moved to Green Bay where she was an avid Packers fan who enjoyed watching the games on Sunday. Bette had a witty sense of humor and had an interest in everyone she met. She cared about others and remained interested in what they were doing. She truly enjoyed the fine art of conversation and invested in the relationships she formed. She had the gift of a welcoming spirit, making everyone feel valued.
When Frank passed away at a young age, it was Bette's strong Catholic faith and her devotion to the Blessed Mother and praying the daily Rosary that sustained her throughout her life. Her friends and neighbors became her extended family. She attended daily Mass and joined in the faithful fellowship after Mass in her breakfast group.
Bette never stopped learning and enjoyed traveling. She traveled with her family and also with her good friends. Being in new places and experiencing new things fed her creative and artistic spirit.
Bette belonged to many organizations and volunteered for many years, making dear friends while serving the community she loved. She was a longtime member of St. Matthew Parish and was a past president of St. Matthew Christian Mothers. She was a member of The Service League and The Service League Auxiliary. Bette served as The Volunteer Coordinator at the Brown County Library and volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital. She also volunteered for many years for Mobil Meals and Paul's Pantry in Green Bay.
The Pauly family has enjoyed many years of happy memories at the cottage she bought in Dykesville. She wanted her family to have a special place where they could gather for many years, eventually bringing their own families to create lifelong memories on the Bay.
Bette is survived by her four children and their spouses, Nancy Pauly, Albuquerque, NM; Michael and Terrie (Cox) Pauly, Monument, CO; Robert and Virginia (Haas) Pauly, Milwaukee, WI; Lisa (Pauly) and Robert Maki, Muskego, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she dearly loved: Sarah (Pauly) and James Rankel, Timothy and Celina (Dabrowski) Pauly, Andrew and Rebekah (Lopez) Pauly, Nicholas Pauly, Matthew Pauly and fiancée Bailey Fennimore, and Claire Maki; her great-grandchildren, Nora and Liam Rankel and Vaughn and Stassi Pauly. Other surviving family members include two sisters-in-law, Mary Rohde and Catherine Pauly, both of Sheboygan, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, one brother, Atty. Robert Rohde; four brothers-in-law: Ralph Pauly, Atty. Erwin Pauly, Dr. Leon Pauly and Dr. Roman Pauly; as well as three sisters-in-law: Phyllis Ryan, Margaret Pauly, and Estelle Pauly.
The Pauly family expresses deep appreciation to their friends and neighbors who helped Bette through the years, especially Mark Fitch, who willingly helped Bette with her projects at home and at the cottage. We thank her neighbors, the Schumacher family and the Reince family for their friendship and love. Finally, we thank Carol Elliot, Bette's Visiting Angel, who went above and beyond to lovingly care for her. She was a true angel and a friend. We thank Arbor View Assisted Living in Pewaukee, WI, with special thanks to Denette and her team for the loving care they provided.
Visitation will be at St. Matthew Parish (130 St. Matthew St., Green Bay), Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated at 10:30 by Rev. Bob Kabat and Rev. Kenneth Knippel. The Burial for Elizabeth Pauly will be held in Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit St. Matthew Parish or the charity of your choice
in her name.