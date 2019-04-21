|
Elizabeth "Bette" Marks
Oconto - Elizabeth "Bette" Marks, 97, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1921, in Suamico to Bernard and Mary (Holloway) Habeck.
Bette married Reuben Marks on August 31, 1940. Over the years, they have fostered 68 children. She was a member of St. Patrick Parish in Stiles, as well as the Third Order of St. Francis. Bette was generous with her time, always active and volunteered at her church, the Red Cross, St. Vincent Hospital, and Civil Defense.
She is survived by her children, Leland (Sharon) Marks, Ellen (Ed) Mathison, Denny Marks, and Blair (Jesse) Marks; brothers, Paul (Marilyn) Habeck and Eugene (Carol) Habeck; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, friends, cousins, and her caregivers, Julie and Maddie Nielsen.
Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Marks; her parents; brother, Harold Habeck; sister-in-law, Betty Habeck; brother, James Habeck; sister-in-law, Gladys Habeck; and grandson, Andrew Reuben Marks.
Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 5246 St. Patrick's Rd., Stiles from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, followed by the Memorial Mass at 1 p.m. with Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Wrightstown. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019