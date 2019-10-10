|
Elizabeth "Betty" Nuthals
Green Bay - Elizabeth (Betty) L. Nuthals, 97, lifelong resident of Green Bay, passed away peacefully at her home on October 7, 2019. She bas born in Green Bay in 1922 to Emil Bierke and Marie (Vanscolendt) Bierke (Becher), and graduated from Green Bay East High School.
Betty was a quiet soul who loved gardening, especially her tulips, peonies, and hostas. She liked to keep busy working inside and outside, and did this well into her 90's. We believe her work ethic is what kept her alive until such an advanced age. Betty loved to bake, and her specialties were pumpkin and fruit cocktail pies, brownies, and chocolate chip cookies. Betty also enjoyed taking craft classes at the Senior Center, and enjoyed many craft activities throughout her life. Early on she did a variety of needlework crafts, and later in life she enjoyed painted ceramics. Betty loved reading, especially biographies, and she and son, Gary, made weekly visits to the Brown County Library. Betty and Gary also spent countless hours working on family genealogy, before computers made it much easier.
Betty had a long history with the early years of Riverside Ballroom. Betty's mom, Marie Bierke, worked at Riverside Ballroom and married the owner, Joseph Becher. Betty met her future husband, Clarence Nuthals, in 1941 while roller-skating at Riverside Ballroom. Betty and Clarence married in November 1942, before Clarence was inducted into the US Army to serve in WWII. As a newlywed, Betty received the devastating news that Clarence was Missing in Action. He was later found in a German Prisoner of War camp. The war ended and they went on to share a marriage of over 60 years. Some of their early years of marriage were spent living in the apartment attached to the Ballroom, before building their house on the west side of Green Bay.
Betty is survived by her son, Gary Nuthals, and daughter, Lynn White.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence and son-in-law David White. Also, her parents Emil Bierke, and Marie (Bierke) Becher, sister Ruth (Honey) White and brother Robert Bierke.
At Betty's request, the memorial service will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Clarence in the Veterans wall at the Fort Howard Memorial Park Mausoleum. Newcomer Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements and Betty's Guest Book is on their website, newcomergreenbay.com
A very special thanks from Lynn to her brother Gary, who was Betty's primary caregiver. He helped her to remain at home until her passing. Thanks also to her Unity Hospice care team Sam, Sarah and Cindy for their caring & compassionate help in keeping our mom at home until her final hour. Gary thanks the employees at Woodmans that asked about how our mom was doing when she no longer came to the store with him.
