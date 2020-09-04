Elizabeth Osell



De Pere - Elizabeth Louise Osell went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Monday, August 31st, 2020 with her daughter at her side. Elizabeth was known to say, "I was born on Earth to live in Heaven with my Creator Jesus Christ." She shared her love of Jesus with everyone she encountered.



Hailing originally from Duluth, Minnesota, Bonnie Lou - as her friends then called her - was well known for her effervescent smile, charming wit, kindness, humble spirit, and strong faith in Jesus Christ. She was born in Chicago, IL on January 28th, 1928 and lived in Whiting, IN until 1940. Her family moved to her mother's hometown Duluth, MN after the death of her stepfather in 1939.



During WW2, Elizabeth lived in Virginia Beach, VA with an aunt and uncle. She proudly served as a hostess in a canteen at Fort Storey near Oceanview, VA. She returned to Duluth in 1944 where she was a nurse's aide at St Mary's hospital while attending Denfeld High School, where she graduated in 1946 with high honors. Afterwards she was employed by the Minnesota Mining Company, and then Western Electric Company where she engaged in flaring coils, a process in the manufacture of telephone equipment.



She was affectionally known as "Bonnie" in her early years, but she later preferred her given name Elizabeth which was fitting as friends and family referred to her as "Queen Elizabeth."



In 1948, unbeknownst to Elizabeth, her sister Beverly entered her in the Duchess of the Duchy of Duluth contest sponsored by the Ambassadors of Duluth. She was selected from over 82 applicants to participate in the long-standing Duluth contest. Of the 16 final contestant she was chosen because of her wonderful voice, intelligence, and vivaciousness. She was crowned the third Duchess of the Duchy of Duluth. With that honor, she embarked on a year-long tour as Duluth's official Goodwill Ambassador. She was also named Dame of the Wilderness, and Carnival Princess Queen for Snyder Drugs, among other titles. Travels took her to many places throughout the upper Midwest and the United States. She met notable celebrities such as Bob Hope, Jimmy Durante, and Arthur Godfrey in 1948, and she was offered a movie contract with RKO Studios to sing and make movies. She turned it down, as she said, "I wasn't that kind of girl. Humbert H. Humphrey even gave her the Key to the City of Minneapolis.



Upon the conclusion of her pageant reign in 1949, she met and married the love of her life, Capt. Liel Osell who was in the Merchant Marines. He had recently returned to his hometown Duluth after sailing in the Pacific. They were married that June and stayed in Duluth, MN until 1959 when Liel took another tugboat captain position in Manitowoc, WI. In 1963, they moved to De Pere, WI where Liel worked as a captain and pilot of various vessels on the oceans and Great Lakes.



Elizabeth was an amazing loving mother to Michael and Jewels, instilling the love of Jesus, music, nature, and reading among so much more. Elizabeth was always involved in her community teaching Sunday School, helping those in need, serving various charities such as the Heart Fund and Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Of all her volunteer work her proudest was forming a Girl Scout Troop. It grew to 36 girls all of whom she dearly loved. She was a skilled artisan in fine needle work encompassing embroidery, feltwork, crewel and many other needlework forms. She was an avid gardener, planting and landscaping her yard with a special affinity for marigolds, hydrangeas, lemon trees and evergreens. She so enjoyed living in her home in De Pere, where the doors were open to everyone sharing her faith, great meals, love, and fun.



Most importantly, she was a crusader for Christ. A strong Christian who believed in the power of Christ Jesus, she was a missionary for the lost and always had an encouraging word for those who were in need. She gave many bibles to be sent all over world and contributed to numerous Christian organizations. She passionately witnessed the salvation message to everyone be it in person, on the street or with phone solicitors. She loved her Pastor Rick Schulze at Graceway Fellowship and her church family there. She was also a staunch supporter of America and believed in democracy and the American Way.



The effervescent and enduring spirit of Elizabeth will be missed this side of Heaven by her family and friends whom she deeply loved; however, they know she is in peace with her Savior, Jesus Christ.



She is survived by Son: Michael Liel Osell, Green Bay, WI, Former Daughter-in-law Sharilyn (Kalkofen) Osell, De Pere, WI, Grandchildren: Anders Mikael Osell, FL, Annika Amalia Osell, De Pere, WI, and Lars Fredrik Osell, Green Bay, WI. Daughter & spouse: Julie "Jewels" Lizette (Osell) Sowers & Timothy Wayne Sowers, De Pere, WI. Granddaughter and spouse: Abigail Elizabeth (Sowers) Van Eyck, Scott Richard Van Eyck, and Great Grand Daughters: Brielle Jewel Van Eyck and Giselle Elise Van Eyck, De Pere WI. Grandson and spouse: USCG Petty Officer-Captain Christian Liel Sowers and Courtney Lynn (Stiles) Sowers, Bellevue, WI. Brothers: John Paul Jones, Duluth, MN and Clifford Phillip Jones, Valley Springs, CA. Preceded in Death: Husband, Captain Liel B. Osell, Infant Son: Liel Brook Osell, Mother: Evelyn Lucille (Swick) Jones-Hutchengs, Father: Thomas Mettler Ledbeter, Stepfather: Hobson Samuel Jones, and Sister: Beverly Joan (Jones) Hearing.



A special thank you goes to Jewel's dear friends who loved and cared for her: Lisa, Leanne, and Shellie. Also, a thank you to Sheila with Christian Servant Home Care and Unity Hospice that gave her the same care and love.



We also want to acknowledge the never-ending love of Cynthia (Emmel) Hereth, a daughterlike friend for over 40 years.



Services will be held Saturday Sept 12th, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Graceway Fellowship Church, 1750 Dousman Ave, Green Bay, WI. Burial to follow at De Pere Greenwood Cemetery. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, WI is assisting.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021.



Contributions can be made to:



Graceway Fellowship Church; 1750 Dousman Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303



Cards of condolences can be sent to the family at: PO Box 343, De Pere, WI 54115









