Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Narrow Bridge Brew House
2840 Shawano Ave
Green Bay, WI
Elizabeth "Betty" Prevost


1954 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Prevost Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Prevost

Green Bay - Elizabeth "Betty" Prevost, 65, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born July 22, 1954 in Green Bay, daughter to the late James and Eunice (Craanen) Prevost. Betty graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School and drove school bus for 44 years.

Betty loved harness racing horses, camping, fishing and reading.

Survivors include her 4 siblings: Cindy Noack, Mary (Chris) Blake, Judy Klarner, and Mark Prevost; nieces and nephews: Tom (Nikole), Ryan, Ashley, Melissa, Joe, Tiarre, Kayla and Tyler; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a niece, Becky Cook.

A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at Narrow Bridge Brew House, 2840 Shawano Ave., on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
