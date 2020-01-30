|
Elizabeth "Betty" Prevost
Green Bay - Elizabeth "Betty" Prevost, 65, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born July 22, 1954 in Green Bay, daughter to the late James and Eunice (Craanen) Prevost. Betty graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School and drove school bus for 44 years.
Betty loved harness racing horses, camping, fishing and reading.
Survivors include her 4 siblings: Cindy Noack, Mary (Chris) Blake, Judy Klarner, and Mark Prevost; nieces and nephews: Tom (Nikole), Ryan, Ashley, Melissa, Joe, Tiarre, Kayla and Tyler; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a niece, Becky Cook.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at Narrow Bridge Brew House, 2840 Shawano Ave., on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020