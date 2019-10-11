Services
Elizabeth (Betty) Schaff

Green Bay - Elizabeth A. Schaff (Betty), 84, found peace on October 5, 2019. She was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on January 23, 1935 to Edward and Lorraine Maurer. She graduated from Appleton West High School in 1953. After graduation she found employment at the Riverside Papermill for several years. In 1960 she met Gerald D. Schaff (Jerry) and they married on October 7, 1961.

Betty was known as a kind, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was one of a kind who always put others before herself and ensured everyone enjoyed themselves when visiting with her. Betty was humorous and had a way of always making others laugh. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, being a homemaker and watching classic movies.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Schaff, children Jeff (Katie) Peterson, Rick Peterson, Lori (Mark) Roberts, grandchildren Jason Peterson (special friend Susie Weirich), Chad (Robyn) Peterson, Danni Wernette, Andrew Grinder and great grandchildren Ethan Peterson, Riley Peterson, Jack Peterson, and Elias Grinder.

Betty's wishes were to be cremated with no funeral service. The family will be having a private gathering to celebrate her life with close family and friends.

Please feel free to share a memory on the Tribute Wall at www.simplycremationbg.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
