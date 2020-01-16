|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Skenandore
Seymour - Elizabeth "Betty" Skenandore, 89, of Seymour, passed away January 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was born July 20, 1930, a daughter of Peter and Sabie (King) Danforth.
On April 16, 1949, she was united in marriage to Anthony Skenandore at the Oneida Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on May 23, 1994.
Betty's faith and her church were important to her. She enjoyed playing cards, was an avid Packer, Brewers and Badger fan. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren supporting them in all their activities.
She is survived by her children; Sharon (Jim) Gerzetich, Murry "Bo" (Chris), Lora Skenandore, Russell (Carolyn), Cheryl "Babe" (Gary) Fish, Leon (Carrie), Theresa Skenandore, Keith (Elaine), Tim, and Kelly, April Skenandore: brother Gene (Pat) Danforth, sisters: Mary Ann Kruckeberg and Patsy (Harvey) Skenandore, along with 26 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. One daughter-in-law Judi Skenandore, sisters-in-law Marilyn and Dorothy Danforth.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; three sons; Anthony "J.R.", Dale and Bruce; six brothers, two sisters, two granddaughters; Taylor Skenandore and Darylee Reiter.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Sunday, January 19th from 1PM until 4PM with the Oneida Hymn Singers at 3PM with a prayer service to follow with Pastor Juan Alicea. Betty was an avid Packer fan and would like everyone safely at home for the Championship game, as she will be watching it in Heaven.
Visitation will continue at Oneida Apostolic Church, 118 West Meadow Dr. Oneida, WI 54155 on Monday, January 20th from 9AM until services at 11AM with Pastor Juan Alicea officiating. Burial at the Oneida Methodist Church Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established for the Oneida Apostolic Church.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020