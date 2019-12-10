|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Trudeau
Oconto - Elizabeth (Betty) Trudeau, 71, Oconto, passed away peacefully Friday December 6th, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Oconto, WI. Betty was born to the late Alden and Dorothy Dionne on January 30th, 1948. Betty married Robert (Bob) Trudeau on September 24th, 1966.
Betty's life revolved around her family, including her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved cooking and baking, taking care of kids, her pets, shopping and getting into trouble. Her sense of humor and sarcasm will be greatly missed by all.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Alden and Dorothy Dionne and sister in law Ginny Dionne. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Trudeau, her children; Becky (Dave) Trepanier, Rob (Tami) Trudeau, Eric (Jen) Trudeau; her brothers; David (Deb) Dionne, Dennis (Chris) Dionne, Doug Dionne, Dan (Debbie) Dionne, Alden (Sue) Dionne; her grandchildren Steve (Alyssa) Trepanier, Kyle (Alyson) Trudeau, Tyler Trepanier, Kailey Trudeau, Jaxen Trudeau, Lincoln Trudeau, Izaak Trudeau; and her great grandchildren; Owen and Willow Trepanier and Finn and Rowen Trudeau.
The Trudeau's would like to thank Joan Hubacher and the entire Care Partners staff for the special attention and love shown to Betty over the past few months.
In accordance with her wishes, Betty's family will celebrate her life privately.
Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019