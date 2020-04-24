|
Elizabeth "Betty" Zentmeyer
Green Bay - Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Zentmeyer, 80, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born November 13, 1939, to Edward and Anna (Janda) Zentmeyer. Betty graduated from East High School with the Class of 1957. She worked for Gold Bond Ice Cream until the plant closed, and retired from Alwin Manufacturing in 2006. Betty was an avid reader her entire life and an Elvis Presley fan. On game day, she enjoyed cheering on her Packers. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed spending time at her trailer near Twin Bridges.
Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, William and Mary Zentmeyer; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Sue Besaw and Sandra and Keith Budzis; nieces and nephews, Debra and Doug Wasielewski, Lori Christensen, Tracy Besaw, Edward and Jennifer Zentmeyer, Jennifer Zentmeyer, Chuck Zentmeyer, Rick Zentmeyer, Christine and Jeff Pawlak, Jessica and Matt Molaski, and Matt Budzis; great-nieces and great-nephews, Amber, Courtney, Justin, Adam, Brandon, Jade, Benjamin, Megan, Leah, Abby, Sophie, Austin, Noah, Katelyn, Nathan, Cole, Jake, and Sydney; 10 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Charles Besaw; and a nephew, John Besaw.
Due to current restrictions, services at this time will be private at Resurrection Catholic Church and burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. The family will hold a memorial mass near Betty's birthday in November. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020