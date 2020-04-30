|
Ellen Banaszynski
De Pere - Ellen Marie Banaszynski, 63, De Pere (formerly Pulaski), passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home following a battle with cancer. She was born November 30, 1956, to Cyril and Janet (Johnson) Banaszynski and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1974.
Ellen enjoyed all kinds of sports. She and her sister, Sue, were Packers season ticket holders for over 30 years. Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers were always on her TV whenever they played.
She started her work career at K9 Clippers, where her love for dogs came through. She also worked at Trade Winds Pizza and at Schreiber Foods for many years. The last few years she had been employed at Shopko and the Dollar Tree, where she picked up all the fun little $1.00 gizmos!
Ellen enjoyed traveling, with over 20 years of Caribbean trips with her sister and friends and family. She also participated in many memorable bowling nationals. Jim and Ellen visited Niagara Falls and the Badlands, among their travels.
She is survived by the love of her life, special friend, Jim De Grave of De Pere; her brother, Tom (Carol) of Deerfield; her sister, Sue, of Pulaski; her niece and Goddaughter and our own personal medical translator, Dr. Brenda Banaszynski (Matt Schuster) of Wausau; her nephew, Scott (Adrienne) and their children, Spencer, Lincoln, and Sloane, of Hudson; and many cousins, other family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Janet and Cyril Banaszynski.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held later in May. Please check the funeral home's website and Facebook page for updates on date and time.
The family wishes to thank St. Mary's Oncology, St. Vincent's Cancer Center, and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Since it isn't possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Banasynski family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020