Ellen Baran
Howard - Ellen Baran, 69, Howard, died peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday evening, April 27, 2019, following a short illness. The daughter of the late Donald and Arlene (Mroczynski) Marnocha was born February 11, 1950, and was a 1968 graduate of Pulaski High School. She graduated with a degree in education from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay in 1972. Ellen started her teaching career at Assumption B.V.M. School in Pulaski. She then worked as a language arts teacher at Edison Middle School for 36 years, retiring in 2008. On June 20, 1970, she married her high school sweetheart, Ken Baran, at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple raised their family and made their home in Howard for many years.
Ellen and Ken loved boating and cruising Green Bay and Lake Michigan. She especially enjoyed their annual Spring Break trips to Puerto Vallarta. For the past nine years they spent the winter in Naples, Florida. Ellen enjoyed getting together with her retired women's golf group. She was proud of the hole-in-one she made while golfing with Ken. She had a passion for flowers and gardening; the yard was always beautiful. Most of all, Ellen was the heart and soul of her family - she was the glue that held everything together. She was a beacon of wisdom, kindness, and patience.
Survivors include her husband, Ken; one son and daughter-in-law, Kris (Deann) Baran, Ledgeview; two daughters and one son-in-law: Melissa (Jesse) Van Laanen, Suamico, and Allison Baran, Plano, TX; three grandchildren: Logan, Lauren, and London Van Laanen; two sisters and one brother: Jeanne (Jerry) Czech, Shawano, Steve Marnocha, Pulaski, and Ruth (Phil) Uelmen, Pulaski; one brother-in-law, Jeff (Jackie) Baran, Sikeston, MO; nieces and nephews: Natalie (Cris) Nogolo, Bridget (Darren) Halbersma, Chad (Jen) Marnocha, Kimberly Uelmen, James Uelmen, and Chase Baran; her mother-in-law, Delores (Mitchell) Luberda, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her father-in-law, Emil Baran.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues after 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M., presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank Bellin Cancer Center, the 4th floor medical team and ICU unit at Bellin, and Unity Hospice for their loving care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019