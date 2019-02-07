Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lion of Judah Church
524 9th Street
Green Bay, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Lion of Judah Church
524 9th Street
Green Bay, WI
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel
340 S. Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI
Ellen Elizabeth Burr


1969 - 2019
Ellen Elizabeth Burr Obituary
Ellen Elizabeth Burr

Green Bay - Ellen Elizabeth Burr, age 49, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her home in Green Bay. She was born June 25, 1969 to Burdette Burr and the late Gladys "Allie" (Shawano-Penass) Burr.

Ellen was a 1996 graduate of Milwaukee Area Technical College with an associate's degree in Police Science and a 2001 graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a bachelor's degree, double majoring in Psychology and Human Development. Most of her career she worked in the field of security and social services, displaying a wonderful knack for solving problems and advocating for social justice.

Ellen truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, dancing, and attending pow-wows. Ellen had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

She is survived by her son, Robert and siblings: Henrietta Peters, Jill Gonzales, Amy Burr and Hope Burr; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and others whose lives Ellen touched are invited to the Lion of Judah Church (524 9th Street, Green Bay), Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10 AM to 2 PM to reminisce, grieve, support. A funeral service and sharing of memories will follow at 2 PM. Visiting hours will continue at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay), Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM. Burial will be in Stockbridge/Munsee Indian Burial Grounds. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
