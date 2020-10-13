1/1
Ellen Post
1948 - 2020
Ellen Post

Green Bay - Ellen G. Post, 71, of Green Bay, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home following complications of the Covid-19 virus. She was born in Kewaunee on October 21, 1948 to the late Frederick A. and Eleonora A. (Dahlke) Post. Ellen was employed with Wisconsin Public Service for 45 years, until her retirement. Ellen's life was centered around her faith, devoting her time teaching Sunday School for 50 plus years. Her enjoyments included quilting with a group at church and spending time with her family. She was a very humble woman who would be ready to help others, always placing herself second.

Survivors include one brother, Roger (Carol) Post; four sisters, Jeanette Zeitler, Carol (James) Nemecek, Arlene Gruetzmacher, Shirley (Sheldon) Prodell; two sisters in law; Rita Post, Donna Post; six godchildren, Beth Lozinski, Cynthia Sohr, James Machut, Jean Pieschek, Joe Nemecek and Alexandra Lozinski; several nieces and nephews further survive.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Norman Post, Robert Post, Roy Post; one sister and three brothers in law, Bernice (Wally) Machut, Harold Zeitler, Wayne Gruetzmacher; a special friend, Rev. Richard Froehlich.

Friends may call at St. Paul Lutheran Church, (Town of Montpelier), N4108 County Road AB, Luxemburg, WI. 54217, between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am with Rev. Dr. Daniel Olson officiating. Burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Montpelier.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Post Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

As a precaution to the Covid-19 virus we ask your cooperation with social distancing, wearing a face covering and hand sanitizing at the church, please.

A special thank you is extended to the Green Bay Police Department, the Green Bay Fire Department and the Brown County Medical Examiner's office for your compassionate assistance when we needed your help.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
