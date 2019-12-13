|
|
Ellen Stuebs
Green Bay - Ellen L. Stuebs, 67, Green Bay, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 13, 2019, after a valiant battle with ALS and cancer. She was born on June 24, 1952, in Racine to the late Arthur and Laura (St. Martin) Langner. Ellen was a graduate of Kewaunee High School. Ellen's strength and positive outlook were rooted in her deep faith. She was a member of Preble Park Presbyterian Church for several years, where she served as an Elder, Clerk of Session and sang in the choir. She later joined First United Presbyterian Church, De Pere, where she sang with the choir and Church Step String Band. Ellen was an avid reader, avid Packer fan and loved to fish with her friends in Lakewood.
Ellen will be deeply missed by her sons, John (Heather) Stuebs and Benjamin (Wendy) Stuebs; granddaughter, Lilah; partner, Debbie Burd; and dear friend, Bonnie Murro.
In addition to her parents, Ellen is preceded in death by her stepfather, William Wright; grandfather, Carl Langner; John O. Stuebs; and Pat Roznowski.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Visitation will continue at First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N. Webster Ave., from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, with Pastor Luke Farwell officiating the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's name to benefit ALS research.
Ellen and her family thank her friends and family who were on this journey with her as well as Dr. David Kaufman, Dr. Victor Devila, and the staffs of Odd Fellow Nursing Home, Unity Hospice and UW Madison Hospital for their care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019