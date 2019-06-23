|
Ellis Mercier
Oconto - Ellis E. Mercier, 87, Oconto, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Ellis was born July 9, 1931 in Green Bay to the late Edward and Mildred (Topel) Mercier. He married Audrey Wessley on January 27, 1951. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2001. In his younger years Ellis was a scuba instructor and belonged to the Neptune Nimrods. He was a history buff and especially enjoyed Oconto and Pensaukee history. He was even referred to as the "perch" expert on a PBS. Ellis served his Country during the Korean War in the US Army. Ellis worked for Northwest Engineering Co. for twelve years and then for Kennametal, where he found his calling and love of the job and customers, for twenty five years until his retirement. He moved to Oconto Falls in 1976, bought the Caldwell House and so it became the Mercier's Hotel and continued to have it in the family for thirty years. In 2016 Ellis went on the Honor Flight. In 2006 he traveled to Germany with his friend TJ Smith and his wife Juel. Ellis enjoyed watching any Wisconsin sporting event. He also enjoyed lotto scratch offs and going to the casino. He was member of First American Lutheran Church, Oconto, Oconto American Legion, Oconto County Historical Society and Oconto Harbor Commission.
Ellis is survived by two daughters, Lori Mercier, Jane (Junior) Marquardt; three sons, Michael (Brenda) Mercier, Andy (Jenny) Mercier, Joseph (John Kokkines) Mercier; a brother, Donald "Bucco" (Kay) Mercier; significant other, Cathy Brill and her family; eleven grandchildren, Ashleigh (Jeff), Allison, Tyler, Nicole, Brandon (Mina), Ryan, Cory (Jodi), Christie, William, Fallon, Briana (Koty); and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Darla and Bonnie Mercier.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 28, from 9 to 11 AM at First American Lutheran Church, Oconto. Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Friday at the church with the Rev. Fred Mai officiating. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery with Military Rites by all Oconto Veteran organization. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
A special thank you to Dr. Verma, Sara Pickard, Dr. Wittman and the staff at Unity Hospice. Also special thanks to family and friends of Hi Seas Mariana.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019