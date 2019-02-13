Services
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home
121 Chicago Street P.O. Box 351
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
501 Main Street
Oconto Falls, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
501 Main Street
Oconto Falls, WI
View Map
Elmer Otto Garbrecht

Morgan - Elmer Otto Garbrecht, 90, of the Town of Morgan passed away peacefully Sunday Feb. 10, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born to the late Otto and Henrietta (Meyer) Garbrecht Jan. 5, 1929. He married Shirley Young in Sept. of 1952 in Oconto Falls. The couple farmed at Maplewood Farm in Morgan for all of their married lives.

Elmer enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Packers, trips out west and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife Shirley, 5 children, Craig (Darlene), Morgan; Brian (Jackie), Green Bay; Alan (Rita), Oconto Falls; Susan, Oconto Falls; Kris (Christina), Morgan; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 1 brother and sister-in-law Robert and Phyllis Garbrecht.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Main Street, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 11 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 PM with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice especially Ashley and Cheryl for making Dad comfortable for the past few months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
