Elmer William Hennig
Chase - Elmer William Hennig, 100, Chase, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1919 to the late August and Lillian (Lawien) Hennig. Elmer served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1942 to 1946 and was honorably discharged. He married LaVerne Van Franchen on July 2, 1949. Elmer was employed as an overhead crane operator at Northwest Engineering for over 30 years. He was an amazing and loving father by helping raise his four children.
Survivors include his children, Brad (Sandy) Hennig; Wendy (Bill) Scheels; Char (John) Stien; grandchildren, Heidi (Dan) Euclide; Erika (Mike) Molkentine; Alex (Lisa) Scheels; Heather (Chris) Sanborn; Brian (Lisa) Wiercinski; Brandon Wiercinski; Marcus (Sarah) Hennig; two step grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; two great great step grandchildren.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, August and Lillian; his wife of 68 years LaVerne; son Mark; and his sister, Jeanette Larsen.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3 until 6:30 p.m. Funeral Service 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family extends a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, Robin, Krystal, William and Cody for the care provided with extraordinary love and respect.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2019