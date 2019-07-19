Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Eloise Cornelissen
Eloise "Lois" Cornelissen

Eloise "Lois" Cornelissen


1931 - 2019
Eloise "Lois" Cornelissen Obituary
Eloise "Lois" Cornelissen

Green Bay - Eloise "Lois" Cornelissen, 88, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1931, in Green Bay to Harry and Lena (Recker) Lepp.

Lois enjoyed the casino and being a life-long Packer fan. She also enjoyed being with family and their family outings.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Laura Finn; son, Mark Cornelissen; grandchildren, Michael, Wesley, and Jessica; nieces, nephews and many other family relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; her parents; and nine brothers and sisters, Bobby, Donny, Kenneth, Gordy, Jerry, Betty, Katherine, Jackie, and Jimmy.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, concluding with a 7 p.m. Sharing of Memories. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Green Bay Health Services and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019
