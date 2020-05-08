|
Elrene Ione Gulbrand Dirkin
Gobles MI - Elrene Ione Gulbrand Dirkin age 71 was taken from this earthly home to be with her Savior in her eternal home on Sunday evening, May 3, 2020. After some challenging health issues, she is now at peace with her Savior. Elrene was born on May 21, 1948 to the late Erwin and Irene Gulbrand in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. She grew up on the family farm in Kewaunee county, on the shore of Lake Michigan.
Elrene graduated from Kewaunee High School, class of 1966. She went on to further her education at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. After graduating with a teaching degree, she taught in Lutheran Schools in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Crete, Illinois and South Haven, Michigan.
On December 22, 1984 she married William Dirkin. They lived in Michigan where Elrene continued her graduate studies at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was a volunteer coordinator with the Lutheran International Friends Organization working with international students and their families. Elrene was able to make fast and lasting friendships with international students through this mission work. Her faith was important to her. Elrene was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church in Portage, Michigan.
Elrene is survived by her husband, Bill, Bill's son and wife Kenneth and Kathryn Dirkin, their children Katlyn and Kole, sister Eileen (Wayne) Luebke, Green Bay, WI, brother Ellery (Karen) Gulbrand, Green Bay, WI, Uncle and Aunt Raymond and Barbara Gulbrand, Fond du Lac, WI, nieces, nephews, cousins and friend Also her furry children McGinnis and Tito.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Irene Gulbrand, Bill's son Patrick, God daughter, Tammy Gulbrand Anderson, many aunts and uncles, and cousins.
Due to the current health restrictions, there will be no funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a future date.
The family is being assisted by Avink Funeral Home & Cremation society, 129 S. Grand, Schoolcraft, MI (269-679-5622).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020