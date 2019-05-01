|
|
Elroy W. Kersten
Green Bay - Elroy W. Kersten, 95, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Rudolph, WI, on July 9, 1923, to Frank and Pauline (Krommenaker) Kersten.
Elroy was known as Elley by all his friends. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. After school he went to work for Montgomery Wards for 43 years, minus the three years he served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
In 1951 Elley married Margaret Alloway, and together they had three children, a son and two daughters. Margaret preceded him in death in August of 1992.
After retiring from Montgomery Wards, Elley went to work for Kersten Realty for 30 years until the age of 92. He was a most valued, faithful and inspiring cohort in the beginning years of the company. Elley was always ready, always able and always a good job well done.
He had a great love of the outdoors and had many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. Many great stories were formed that will live on for generations to come. In his later years he did a lot of traveling and had many good times with his special friend Jan.
Elley is survived by his son, Steve (Kathleen) Kersten; daughters, Linda (Bill) Heesaker and Kristi (Jim) Gee; grandchildren, Erin, Adam (Mary), Stacy and Tricia; great-grandchildren, Ellsie, Owen, Aiden, Ethan, Brendan, Cameron, Maggie and Junior; and his sister, Jo Ann Erlandson; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eleanore (Ken) Stagemeyer, Eunice (Leonard) Federwitz; and a brother-in-law, Winston Erlandson.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Scott Valentyn officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staffs of Unity Hospice and Brookview Meadows for their loving care of Elley.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019