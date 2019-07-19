|
|
Elsie T. Grusznski
Green Bay - Elsie T. Grusznski, age 86, of Green Bay, WI, was called home to her eternal peace on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Woodside Lutheran Home. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church. 333 Hilltop Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. with Father Tom Reyenbeau officiating.
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019