Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Drive
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Drive
Elsie T. Grusznski

Elsie T. Grusznski Obituary
Elsie T. Grusznski

Green Bay - Elsie T. Grusznski, age 86, of Green Bay, WI, was called home to her eternal peace on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Woodside Lutheran Home. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church. 333 Hilltop Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. with Father Tom Reyenbeau officiating.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019
