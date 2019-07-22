|
|
Elsie T. Grusznski
Green Bay - Elsie T. Grusznski, age 86, of Green Bay, WI, was called home to her eternal peace on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Woodside Lutheran Home. Elsie was born in the township of Glenmore on December 20, 1932, to the late Albert and Margaret (Sipiorski) Micolichek. On September 27, 1952, Elsie was united in marriage to Raymond Grusznski and the couple enjoyed almost 65 years together. Raymond preceded her in death on May 30, 2017. She was a devoted mother and homemaker. Elsie enjoyed gardening, canning and baking. Later in life, she went back to work as a baker at Riverside Ballroom and one of her proudest moments was earning her GED in her early 60's. Elsie enjoyed traveling with Raymond across the U.S. on their casino trips and was blessed to travel to Europe twice. She enjoyed playing sheepshead, poker and cribbage.
Elsie is survived by her children: Dave (Shelly) Grusznski, Debbie (Paul) Ossmann, Kristy (Craig) Wenner, Don (Robert McCarthy) Grusznski, and Sue (the late Jon) Yohanek; grandchildren: Alissa (AJ) Vanden Hoogen, Arin (Mike) McComb, Jared (Heather) Grusznski, Sarah (Darel) Cappelle, Becky (Scot) Hammann, Jordan Wenner, and Andie Sue Yohanek; great-grandchildren: Brooke, Christian, Summer, Avery, Brody, Broden, Dylan, Jackson, Shyanne, Grace, Jude, and Adelynn. Elsie is further survived by her siblings; Elaine (Bernard) Verheyen, Arnie (Carol) Micolichek, Sally (James) Guns, and Carol (Ken) Van Lanen; brothers and sisters-in-law Katie Micolichek, Agnes Benz, Alfred Grusznski, Evelyn (Francis Cavanaugh) Stetson, Kathleen Dworak, Jerome Watzka, Patrick (Marie) Grusznski, Mary Jane Grusznski, and Leo Heim.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by three infant daughters: Mary, Karen, Theresa; son-in-law, Jon Yohanek; beloved grandson, Alex Grusznski; brothers: Jerry Micolichek, Clement Micolichek, Richard Micolichek, brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert (Marcella) Grusznski,
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church. 333 Hilltop Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. with Father Tom Reyenbeau officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to the of Wisconsin through Elsie's family. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Woodside Lutheran Home and Unity Hospice staff for the loving care they gave to Elsie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019