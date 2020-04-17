|
Elton W. Doers
Greenleaf - Elton W. Doers, 81, passed away at Bellin Hospital on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born on November, 22, 1938 to the late Wayne and Irene Doers.
Elton was a loving husband and father. He loved the outdoors and loved to go hunting and fishing. He was also an artist and loved to paint.
He is survived by his wife, Lois, two sons: Elton and Rick Doers; siblings: Janetta Kinnunen, Carol White and Bill (Sandy) Doers. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Pauline Doers and Erna Rekosz and a daughter, Cindy Ann Doers.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Elton's family would like to thank all of the staff at Bellin Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020