Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Elton Doers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elton W. Doers

Add a Memory
Elton W. Doers Obituary
Elton W. Doers

Greenleaf - Elton W. Doers, 81, passed away at Bellin Hospital on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born on November, 22, 1938 to the late Wayne and Irene Doers.

Elton was a loving husband and father. He loved the outdoors and loved to go hunting and fishing. He was also an artist and loved to paint.

He is survived by his wife, Lois, two sons: Elton and Rick Doers; siblings: Janetta Kinnunen, Carol White and Bill (Sandy) Doers. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Pauline Doers and Erna Rekosz and a daughter, Cindy Ann Doers.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Elton's family would like to thank all of the staff at Bellin Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now