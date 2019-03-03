Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
Oconto - Elysia Leonor Joyce Mireles (Miss E), 12, Oconto, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by the love of her family Saturday, February 23, 2019. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 10AM to 1 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted 1 PM Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Achsah Shand officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net. To honor Elysia please come as your are. Wearing her favorite colors, pink and purple, would be a wonderful tribute.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
