Emberlee Quinn
Green Bay - Emberlee Rae Marie Quinn, 11 months, of Green Bay, died Tuesday March 10, 2020, at a local hospital from a rare genetic disorder. She was born March 19, 2019, in Spokane, Washington to Tyler Vanlaanen and Jacqueline Klaas.
She is survived by her parents, maternal grandparents, Jon Klaas and Amy Nitschke (Jason Borseth); paternal grandparents, Dan Quinn and Shannon Vanlaanen; maternal uncle and aunt, Nathan Klaas and Anna Klaas; paternal aunts and uncle, Christine Meir, Sierra Reiter and Kendan Quinn; maternal great grandma, Barb Klaas; paternal great grandparents, Carla Quinn (Trish Kozlowski), Terri Vanlaanen and Tom and Linda Reiter; great great maternal grandma, Edna Ullmer and paternal great great grandma, Jackie Vanlaanen; maternal great uncles and aunts: Jason (Joanne) Klaas; Jeremy (Jenny) Klaas and Jeff (Kelly) Klaas; paternal great aunts and uncle: Lisa Vaughn (Rod Snellenberger); Ashley Veglahn and April Hayes; cousins: Keten, Meko, Malikai, Izamay and Dezmond.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Ray Klaas, Ray and Jackie Nitschke; her paternal great grandpa, Ken Quinn.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. on Sunday, March 15, after 1:00 pm until time of service. Funeral service 4:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to Emberlee's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund has been established in her name. Please wear bright spring colors to the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020