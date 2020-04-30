|
Emerald June Manteufel
Green Bay - Green Bay - Emerald June Manteufel, age 92, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Moraine Ridge Senior Living, with her family by her side. Born July 24, 1927 to Clarence and Verna (Pahl) Anderson.
Emerald graduated from Green Bay West High School alongside her brother Gale, having missed a year of school with rheumatic fever. She worked for many years at Diana Manufacturing, while raising two sons.
Emerald was hardworking, generous and loving. If you complemented her on something she was wearing, she just might offer it to you. She loved family gatherings, and her smile and laughter could fill a room. For many years, she entertained family before and after Packer games from her home on Shadow Lane, which was her pride and joy. She always kept her house and yard looking great and loved hearing compliments about it.
She is survived by her two sons Ronald (Jean Crabb) Manteufel and Randall (Jean Long) Manteufel, five grandchildren Aaron (Melody) Manteufel, Amy Manteufel, Ann (Robert) Deere, Michael (Heather) Manteufel and Lisa (Jeremy Forbes) Manteufel and seven great-grandchildren Dylan Manteufel, Alyssa Manteufel, Riley Deere, Sam Manteufel, Josh Manteufel, Mackenzie Noto and Lance Forbes. At one time Emerald complained of not having any great-grandchildren. Also, we would like to acknowledge her special friends, Lyndon and Laurie Zoellner.
Emerald was preceded in death by her parents, as well as brothers Gale and Veryle Anderson, sister Marvel Anderson and her very special friend Gordon Seefeldt.
The family would like to thank the staff at Moraine Ridge, as well as Compassus Hospice. A memorial will be established in Emerald's name.
A celebration of life will be be determined with a future date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020