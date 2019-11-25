|
Emil Scheidecker
Sturgeon Bay - Emil Scheidecker,77, of Sturgeon Bay passed away of cardiac arrest, surrounded by his family on November 5, 2019 in Florida. He was born March 4, 1942 in Milwaukee to Emil and Gloria (Alioto) Scheidecker.
In 1963, he married the love of his life Darleen Blahnik; they were married for 57 years. Emil and Darleen owned and operated the "Stonecutter" for 31 years
He is survived by his wife Darleen; a daughter Kris (Dave Lautenbach) Scheidecker and a son Chip; sisters-in-law, Suzie (Tom) Weidner, Lee Ann Sprifke, Jeanne (Richard) Klotz and brother-in-law Roland (Marie) Blahnik; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard (Patricia) Scheidecker; brother-in-law Tony Sprifke and niece Sandra Thompson.
A celebration of his life (visitation) will be held at the Forbes Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. There will also be a visitation on Friday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Joseph Church Maintenance Fund in memory of Emil.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019