Emily Catherine (Mock) Sheets

Emily Catherine (Mock) Sheets

Green Bay - Born October 14, 1929, and entered eternal life Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Akron, OH, and married Mason Sheets, her loving husband of 68 years.

Mother of Carol Goede, Green Bay, and James Sheets of Upland, CA. Grandmother to Art and David Morales and Deanie, Melanie, and James Sheets. Great grandmother to Joshua, David, Izayah, Kelsey, Cole, Taylor and Clover.

Emily worked many jobs throughout her life, the most important thing in her life was her family. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, crocheting, and family times. Emily will be greatly missed.

Per Emily's request, no funeral services will be held. On-line condolences can be shared at: www.prokowall.com

The Family extends a special thanks for the support at Unity Hospice in De Pere.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
