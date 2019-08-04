Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Parish
130 St. Matthews St
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Parish
130 St. Matthews St
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Emily M. Rhodes


1933 - 2019
Emily M. Rhodes Obituary
Emily M. Rhodes

Green Bay - Emily M. Rhodes, age 86, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 15, 1933 in Green Bay, daughter of the late William and Estella (Basten) Van Egeren and was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy.

Emily continued her education at UW-Oshkosh and St. Norbert College, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She taught elementary and intermediate education in the Suamico School District. Emily married Gereon "Jerry" Rhodes, March 12, 1963 in Green Bay and the couple shared 55 loving years together as husband and wife and were blessed with 2 children. Jerry passed away October 24, 2018.

Emily was a woman of strong faith and she enjoyed attending Mass at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. She was very social and loved to take long drives, go on shopping trips and play cards and Bingo with family and close friends. Emily co-owned Canterbury Tails Pet Care, Bellevue, along with her daughter, Lynn. Children held a special place in her heart and she even ran a day care out of her home in the 1990's. Her family was her pride and joy.

Emily is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Dezy) Hajos; 2 grandchildren, Vinny and Rylee Hajos; special cousin, Muriel Keyser and Muriel's family. She is further survived by special cousins, James Montie (daughter, Angelica Dillenburg) of Green Bay and Sharon Montie-Gallivan of Alabama, and their familes and special friend, Janet Lawniczak.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gereon "Jerry" Rhodes and her son, Gereon "J.P." Rhodes

Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM. A prayer service will conclude the visiting hours at 6 PM. Visitation will continue at St. Matthew Parish (130 St. Matthews St., Green Bay), Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM with Fr. Robert Kabat, celebrant. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Emily's family would like to thank the staff at Allouez Parkside Village as well as the team at Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
