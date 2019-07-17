Emmareen Elaine Gass



Green Bay - Emmareen Elaine Gass (née Felzer), age 106, peacefully went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Woodside Lutheran Home. Emmareen was born on May 31, 1913 in Milwaukee, WI. She was adopted by Charles F. and Emma C. Felzer and grew up and lived the rest of her life in Green Bay, WI. In 1932 she graduated from West High School. Emmy played the violin in the school orchestra. She worked as a stenographer after high school. She met the love of her life, Louis L. Gass at a local Green Bay dance hall. They were married on November 7, 1933.



Emmareen and Louis were diehard Packer fans from the days before they were known as the Green Bay Packers, and season ticket holders from 1957 when Lambeau Field was new. She was a devoted mother and Sunday School teacher and later in life worked as a saleswoman at the H. C. Prange Co. where she saved her earnings to buy an organ. She learned how to play the organ and loved entertaining family and friends. She was a very inventive and creative person who never had a problem too difficult to solve. She was the Gass family "MacGyver" and would come up with very creative and ingenious solutions!



Cherished mother of Gary (Marilyn) Gass of Oak Creek, WI. Treasured grandmother of Dale (Karen) Gass of Brown Deer, WI, Kathy (Steve) Mann of Rosemount, MN, Karen (Dennis) Elliott of Milwaukee, WI, David Gass of Milwaukee, WI and Daniel (Stacy) Gass of Greenfield, WI. Devoted great-grandmother of David (Chelsea) Mann of Bigfork, MN, Lynn (Jacob) Rice of Brown Deer, WI, Bethany (Isaac) Sheley of Redwood Valley, CA, Brian (Katherine) Gass of Brown Deer, WI, Kaitlyn (Jamie) Thul of Lakewood, CO, Josiah, Janae and Jonathan Mann of Rosemount, MN and Aalyah and Kalyah Watson of Milwaukee, WI. Beloved great-great-grandmother of Matthias and Cassandra Rice of Brown Deer, WI and Ezra Mann of Bigfork, MN. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Louis Gass, her parents Charles and Emma Felzer, her grandparents and many other dear family members and friends.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, WI. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment at Fort Howard Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made if desired to Woodside Lutheran Home or the WI Humane Society.



The Gass family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to all the compassionate staff at Woodside Lutheran Home and Heartland Hospice who lovingly took care of Emmareen. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 17 to July 24, 2019