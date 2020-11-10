Emmet J. Bertrand
Green Bay - Emmet R. Bertrand, 97, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born December 30, 1922 in Duck Creek to David and Anna (Dorn) Bertrand. On May 13, 1961 he married Eugenia "Jean" Rollin at St. Francis Cathedral. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before her passing on December 18, 2017.
Emmet earned his bachelor's in science in economics from St. Norbert's College. He started work at a young age on his family farm until 1942. At that time he started a 32 year career with the Brown County Highway Department.
Both he and Jean were charter members of Nativity Parish. They both volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul for 20 years. Emmet coached youth sports and he enjoyed playing baseball, bowling and golfing. He always had his hands busy with a woodworking project or gardening.
He is survived by his two sons, Dave and Kim Bertrand, Bill Bertrand; six grandchildren, Mitchell (Brittany), Carlene, Lauren, Hayley (Dylan Spence), Noah (Katie Peeters), Seth; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; a granddaughter, Nicole Bertrand; his parents, three brothers, Harry, Elwain, Raymond; and three sisters, Alice Bertrand, Ruth Crevcoure, Lucille Bertrand.
A private family mass will be at Nativity. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Emmet Bertrand's family and they will be forwarded on.
The Bertrand family extends their gratitude to the staffs of the Woodside Manors and Villa and to Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care.