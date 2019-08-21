|
|
Emric Thein Beaumier
Hobart - Emric Thein Beaumier, 18 month-old son of Craig and Erin (Havener) Beaumier, and precious little brother of Aiden and Indigo, left us early Thursday morning, August 15, 2019. Emric was a joyful soul, full of life. He enjoyed being surrounded by the Lord's creation; from watching the wiggly worms in the dirt, to the prancing deer in the woods, to the blossoming flowers in the surround, he was happy. In addition to his family listed above, Emric is survived by his paternal grandparents, Rick and Kathy Beaumier; maternal grandparents, Ken and Helen Havener; two great grandparents; his aunts and uncles, Brian and Leanne Beaumier, Bill and Liz Beaumier, Chris and Sara Herlache, Nate and Katie Havener; as well many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2-5p.m. at Jacob's Well Church, 3340 Lineville Road in Green Bay, and a service will follow at 5p.m.
Malcore (West) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuenralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
The family would like to thank the paramedics and the emergency staff at St. Vincent Hospital who helped bring Emric's heart back to life; as well as Dr. Vardis, Dr. Ament, and all the PICU nurses who cared for Emric during his time at St. Vincent Hospital. Emric's life was not preserved but because of your quality intervention and the care he received, Emric was able to give the hope of life to others through organ donation. Your services were not in vain. Also, thank you to Amy and the Child Life Specialist staff that provided comfort to Aiden, Indi and Emric's cousins as well as helped keep Emric's memory alive through the various gifts you provided. Thank you all.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019