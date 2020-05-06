|
|
Eric J Posey
Eric J Posey, 51, Hobart, passed away April 28, 2020 unexpectedly at home. He was born May 13, 1968, in Green Bay, WI. A 1986 graduate of Bay Port High School he was a man of faith with kind hearted gentle soul.
He is survived by his son, Seth Posey presently stationed at Mountain Home AFB, ID, his parents: Patrick D Posey + Joan Posey, Oconto Falls, WI; his brothers: Jerry (Debra) Posey, League City, TX; Kurt (Birgit) Posey, Huntsville, AL; John Posey (Erin Stender), Green Bay, WI, and his sister: Maria (Fred) LaCourt, Milwaukee Wi.
Also survived by his special Aunt Jean Bottkol and cousins Ann, Cheryl, Kevin, Matt, and Paula. His Aunt's Sue Posey and Jean Posey, Green Bay, his Uncles Gary (Shirley) Posey, Suamico, Dennis (Sandy) Posey, Lena WI, Mike (Kathy) Posey, Pulaski, and many Posey cousins. Special friend Kevin and Lori Kallies.
Eric was proceeded in death by his Uncle Joseph Bottkol, grandparents, Dwight and Marg Posey, Milton and Ruth DeKeyser. Also Uncles Kenneth and Neil (Aunt Norma) Posey, and cousins David and Fred Posey.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
The Posey family thanks everyone for their many prayers, Love and kindness
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020