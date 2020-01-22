|
|
Eric Jason Liebergen
Pembine - Eric Jason Liebergen, age 47, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He was born on December 2, 1972 in Green Bay the son of Harry and Margo (Van Laarhoven) Liebergen. Eric started his career in the restaurant industry while in school; some of them are the Landmark Resort, Gipper's, 1951, and Rivers Bend. Customers followed him because he would always specialize any meal to help make people happy. The love of his life was his daughter, Morgyn Jae, and he devoted his time to her. He was very proud to provide a home for her in God's country with the beautiful things he loved. Eric had a zeal for the outdoors and nature; camping, bonfires, motorcycle rides, and a love for all living creatures.
Eric is survived by his daughter, Morgyn Jae, his mother, Margo Liebergen, his father, Harry Liebergen and Laurie Carter, aunt, Karen (Gary) Carter, and their son, Brad (Joann); cousins, Lee and Chad Liebergen, and Ann (Ken) Reckelberg. Eric was blessed to be survived by Morgyn's family: her mother, Stefanie, Morgyn's sister, Madi, her special grandparents, Polly and Mike Ama; and Sandy Musil and her family for their outstanding care, compassion, and love.
Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. to leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020