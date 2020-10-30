1/1
Eric Stephen Mayheu
Eric Stephen Mayheu

Caseyville, IL - Col. Eric Mayheu (Retired, US Air Force) passed away peacefully in his sleep, Oct. 15, 2020 of natural causes. Eric was born on October 19, 1967 at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, CO.

Eric is survived by his father, Stephen; brother Paul; former wife Heather and sons Conner and Collin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Mayheu.

He graduated from Algoma High School in 1986, was accepted to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO., graduating in 1990 and spent 26 years on active duty.,

As a C-130 Weapons Officer, Squadron Commander, and Colonel, he positively influenced countless Airmen. "He was humble, approachable and credible, molding an entire generation of tactical airlift warriors, especially those associated with the world of the C-130." Eric had numerous deployments to multiple theaters ranging from Saudi Arabia to Germany to Japan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Rwanda and points in between, including contingency relief operations in both Bangladesh and Myanmar. During his last deployment to Afghanistan he served as Chief of Plans, Kandahar AF base. Eric retired from the Air Force in January 2016 from Scott AFB with a total of over 4000 hours of piloting various aircraft, with his favorite being the C-130, the Mighty Hercules.

Eric enjoyed cooking, especially sharing his talents with the grill with his sons, downhill skiing, the outdoors, reading,m movies ("Bond, James Bond") identifying challenges, overcoming them, and most of all, celebrating with friends.

In the last few months of his life, Eric rediscovered how to love and began living life with added purpose and his laughter had returned once again. This was due, in many ways, to his very special friend, Erika.

A celebration of life, story sharing and visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6, beginning at 5:00 PM at the Algoma Wellness Center located in the Algoma High School. The celebration will continue Saturday, Nov. 7 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 118 Church Street, Algoma, from 9 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery with full military rites. Due to the pandemic masks and distancing will be required at both places and services.

Donations will be made on behalf of Eric to St. Mary School, 214 Church Street, Algoma,WI 54201 and the Algoma High School, 1715 Division Street.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Eric's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.

A special thanks to the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, for all their assistance with the arrangements.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
