Erik S. Bamman
Fitchburg - Erik S. Bamman, of Fitchburg, WI, passed away at home on Monday, September 14. Born September 6, 1978 in Marquette, MI, to Connie Linna and John Bamman, Erik had just celebrated his 42nd birthday.
Raised in De Pere, WI, Erik graduated from De Pere High School in 1997 and moved to Madison, WI, where he began his culinary career at the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company, an organization at which he worked for the next twenty years. Erik had a passion for food and cooking, making homemade pasta as a teenager, serving late-night elaborate dinners, and rising through the ranks of the Great Dane to shape the menu to his vision. Erik was adventurous with food, always pushing the limits of a home-cooked meal.
Erik will be remembered for his abundance of spirit. A deeply passionate person, he spent his formative years immersed in literature and philosophy, and enjoyed the act of conversation. Erik always sought meaningful connection with other people, and was known for his deep empathy toward his family and friends, always willing to give everything of himself to help others.
Those who knew him will remember his boisterous laugh, quick wit, and desire to make everyone feel included. His absence leaves a gap in all of us.
Erik is preceded in death by his niece Angelina Bamman, whom he adored. He is survived by his parents Connie Linna and John Bamman (Ellen Bamman); his grandparents Alice and Clarence Linna; his siblings David Bamman (Kate Schaffer), Jessi Bamman, and Jason Bamman (Jess Bamman); and his nieces and nephews Logan Bamman, Ava Bamman, Jaxon Bamman, Cooper Bamman, and Leo Bamman. Condolences may be addressed to Connie Linna at 1420 Rebman St., De Pere WI, 54115. Due to COVID-19, a memorial celebration of his life is tentatively planned for summer 2021.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434