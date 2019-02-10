|
Erling Johnson
Green Bay - Erling Johnson, 92, Green Bay, formerly of Oconto Falls, died peacefully early Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. The 7th of 13 children of Johnie K. and Amber (Hogue) Johnson was born November 10, 1926 in Trempealeau County, WI. As a young man, Erling served in the US Navy during WWII.
On December 20, 1947, he married LaRayne Jacobson in Whitehall. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Eau Claire and Strum where Erling was employed by Armour Meats and also owned and operated the Strum Locker Plant. While living in Eau Claire, he became a member of the Masonic Lodge which continued when moving to Oconto Falls. In the late 1960's, the family moved to Green Bay when Erling became a federal meat inspector until retiring in 1990. While living in Oconto Falls, he was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. The couple moved to Shawano in 2004 where they made their home for nine years before settling back in Green Bay in 2013. Erling will be fondly remembered as an avid outdoorsman which included fishing trips to Canada and hunting with his family and friends.
Survivors are his four children, Guy (Fran) Johnson, Gaye Richardson, all of Green Bay; Giff (Juliet) Johnson, Oak Harbor, WA; Glenn Johnson, Waupaca; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; one brother, Ralph (Janice) Johnson, Whitehall; one sister, Darlene Bergerson, Eau Claire; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 69 years LaRayne on December 8, 2016, one son Gary and ten sisters and brothers.
Private family services were at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Burial has taken place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019