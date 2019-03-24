Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Danforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma Danforth


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erma Danforth Obituary
Erma Danforth

Oneida - Erma D. (Hill) Danforth, 86, Oneida, passed away in the evening hours of March 21, 2019. The daughter of Robert and Melinda (Parkhurst) Hill was born on January 22, 1933.

On September 10, 1949, Erma married William "Bill" Danforth. Together, they raised thirteen children together. Erma was an owner and operator at Danforth Bar and The White Eagle. She also worked at the Radisson, Oneida Retail and in the kitchen at the Turtle School.

Erma is survived by her children, Jackie Danforth, Tommy (Karen John) Danforth, Carmen Danforth, Erwin (Marsha) Danforth, Ingrid (Mike) King, Paul (Tina) Danforth, Kerry "Buggs" (Candace) Danforth, Grace Delgado, and Melinda K. Danforth.

She is further survived by her grandchildren, Stephen, Stacie, Alicia, Timothy, Tonya, William, Jeremiah, Tabitha, Lemuel, Darnell, Cheryl, Abby, Cheyenne, Nathan, Sara, Jennifer, Mike Jr., Gerald "Taco," Connie, Lora, Cole, Nona, Olivia, Tia, Jackson, Jermaine, Evander, Evan and Billie.

She is further survived 59 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, all of her family in-law, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Danforth, Sr., sons, Billy, Jerry, Stephen and Wayne "Wayneo" Danforth; daughter Mary; parents, Robert and Melinda; grandfather Flannigan "Kay" Hill; brothers, Erwin (Helga), Fredmond "Fritz" and Edward; her grandchildren, Angel and Gerrid; and great-granddaughter, Mariah, as well as many extended family members and family members in-law.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A prayer service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Deborah Heckel officiating. Burial will follow at Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds.

The family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for the care. They would also like to thank Dr. Michael Flood, Nurse Louetta Fowler and Erma's granddaughter Billie.

Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now