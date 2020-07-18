Erma Ellen Wiercinski
De Pere - Erma Ellen Wiercinski, De Pere, WI, passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2020. She was born in Cedar, WI on February 24, 1927 to Morse and Lady Maude (Archambeau) Heffner. Erma attended Cedar and Gurney Grade Schools and was a graduate of Saxon High School. She met the love of her life, Theodore "Ted" Joseph Wiercinski, and they married on June 20, 1944 in Ashland, WI. They were married right before Ted left for the Army. They eventually moved to the De Pere area to find employment and to raise their family. They always enjoyed returning to their old homestead in the Saxon area, where they loved to visit family and friends. Ted passed away on May 5, 2003. Ted and Erma were married almost 59 years. During her life, Erma was employed at the Ashland Hotel, Hickory Grove Sanitorium, and West De Pere High School. She was an avid gardener. Erma and Ted enjoyed gardening and always had huge crops that would be sold weekly at the local farmers market. She loved to cook and bake for others and canned fruits and vegetables to last through the winter. Erma enjoyed feeding the birds and chasing the squirrels away from the feeder. Erma was a deeply devout Catholic and attended mass faithfully. She enjoyed singing in the Our Lady of Lourdes choir, where she was also on the church funeral committee. Erma's family was the most important thing to her. She was so kind and caring and always welcomed family and friends into her home for conversation, coffee, and food.
Erma is survived by her children, Theodore John (Carol) Wiercinski, Marcia Salm, Mike (Esther) Wiercinski, Ray (Mary) Wiercinski, Carolyn (Ron) Pierquet, and Larry (Lisa) Wiercinski; grandchildren, Athene (Ken) Lathrop, Sharon (Mike) Werner, Katie (Dean) Duckart, Joe (Netti) Salm, Brian (Lisa) Wiercinski, Brandon Wiercinski, Nicole (Mike) Hayes, Andrea (Seth) Johnson, Charles (Lindsay) Wiercinski, Derek (special friend Emily Hlava) Wiercinski, Leah (Matthew) Cain, Jasen Pierquet, Nathan Pierquet, Terra (special friend Eric Sprecher) Pierquet, Laura (special friend Conan White) Wiercinski, and Travis Wiercinski; great-grandchildren, Sarah Werner, Madison Salm, Caitlyn Duckart, Ashley Werner, Julia Duckart, Morgan Wiercinski, Allison Wiercinski, Jack Hayes, Caitlin Hayes, Nora Hayes, Maxwell Johnson, Elias Johnson, Clara Johnson, and Camden Wiercinski; brother and sister, Frank (Catherine) Heffner and Lona Mead; brother and sisters-in-law, Lou Merrill, Debbie Heffner, and Norita Wiercinski; special nephew, Lyndon Zoellner and his wife, Laurie; special niece, Delores Bloomquist and her husband, Tom; and special friend, Char Stein.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Lady Maude Heffner; brothers and sisters, Nellie Bielke, Wilford Heffner, Lee Kersten, Mae Heffner, Arbutis Germain, Rudy Heffner, Mary Lou Forncrook, Walter Heffner, Jane Merrill, Donald Heffner, Anna Smith, Fred Heffner, Emma Peterson, Orpha Oliver, Alice Williams, and Gertrude Rodencal; her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Johanna Wiercinski; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arvid Norman, Ellen Zoellner, Hilding Norman, Florence Hardie, Ernest Norman, Gertrude Becker, Doris McGlinn, and Richard Wiercinski; and son-in-law, Joseph Salm.
Friends may call at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Please go to www.ryanfh.com
to send online condolences. A memorial fund has been established in Erma's name.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have supported us during this time of loss.