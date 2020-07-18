1/
Erma Schuch
Erma Schuch

Green Bay - Erma L. Schuch, 94, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S. Monroe Avenue, from 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Rev. Brian Belongia will be officiating. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

A full obituary will be in tomorrow's edition.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
