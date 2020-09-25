1/1
Ermalee Zilles
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ermalee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ermalee Zilles

Green Bay - Ermalee Zilles, 94, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in North Carolina on September 23. Ermalee Smith was born in Texas on Nov 6, 1925 to the late Herman & Mamie Smith. On July 6, 1946, she married Al Zilles and they enjoyed 72 years of marriage. She was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church. In addition to making a home for Al and their children, "Ermie" was employed at Sentry Foods on Main Street for many years, retiring in 1984. She and Al enjoyed living in Texas near relatives at "Green Bay South" for 15 winters.

Ermalee is preceded in death by her husband, Al; her daughter, Joyce Chesley Shepherd; two grandsons, Scot Shepherd & Brian Houston; her parents and her three siblings, all from Texas.

She is survived by five children, John Zilles, FL, Judy Giesler, JoAnn (John) Houston, Green Bay, Jane Zilles, NC and Janet Zilles, FL; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and 3 special nieces, Gayle Duquaine, Krissy VandenHeuvel and her Goddaughter, Connie Kane.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers that cared for their parents at AgeWell, Bornemann Nursing Home, Unity Hospice, and AuthoraCare Hospice in NC.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family burial at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Ermalee's name with the American Cancer Society, National Chapter for research, or donations may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington 27215.

Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Please visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malcore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved