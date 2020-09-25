Ermalee Zilles
Green Bay - Ermalee Zilles, 94, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in North Carolina on September 23. Ermalee Smith was born in Texas on Nov 6, 1925 to the late Herman & Mamie Smith. On July 6, 1946, she married Al Zilles and they enjoyed 72 years of marriage. She was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church. In addition to making a home for Al and their children, "Ermie" was employed at Sentry Foods on Main Street for many years, retiring in 1984. She and Al enjoyed living in Texas near relatives at "Green Bay South" for 15 winters.
Ermalee is preceded in death by her husband, Al; her daughter, Joyce Chesley Shepherd; two grandsons, Scot Shepherd & Brian Houston; her parents and her three siblings, all from Texas.
She is survived by five children, John Zilles, FL, Judy Giesler, JoAnn (John) Houston, Green Bay, Jane Zilles, NC and Janet Zilles, FL; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and 3 special nieces, Gayle Duquaine, Krissy VandenHeuvel and her Goddaughter, Connie Kane.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers that cared for their parents at AgeWell, Bornemann Nursing Home, Unity Hospice, and AuthoraCare Hospice in NC.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family burial at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Ermalee's name with the American Cancer Society
, National Chapter for research, or donations may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington 27215.
Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Please visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com
to share a condolence with the family.