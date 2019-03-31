Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
2160 Packerland Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Jahnke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest E. Jahnke


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest E. Jahnke Obituary
Ernest E. Jahnke

Green Bay - Ernest Jahnke, age 89, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born December 14, 1929, to the late Ernst and Elsie (Hartman) Jahnke in Antigo, Wisconsin. On May 15, 1954, he married Delores Kriehn in Morrison, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2017. Ernest served his country in the U. S. Navy.

He is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Michelle) Jahnke and David (Debby) Jahnke; one daughter, Diane (James) Anderson; his daughter-in-law, Sara Jahnke; ten grandchildren, Alan, Kristina, William, Ryan, Steffany, Jeremy, Justin, Lauren, Carrie and Michael; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Elvera Zeamer; and his sister-in-law, Judith Jahnke.

In addition to his parents and wife, Delores, he is preceded in death by his son, Paul Jahnke; brothers, Norman (Dolores) Jahnke and Donald Jahnke; his brother-in-law, Vernon Zeamer; and sister, Clara (Willard) Nohr.

Visitation for Ernest will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2160 Packerland Drive, with the Rev. Leon Ehlert officiating. Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Ernest's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lyndahl Funeral Home
Download Now