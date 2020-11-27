1/1
Ernest "Butch" John
1943 - 2020
Ernest "Butch" John

Oneida - Ernest "Butch" E. John, age 77, passed on to glory on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1943 to the late Lomas and Nellie (Skenandore) John. He was a US Army veteran.

Everywhere he went, he was known as the "Candyman".

He is survived by his siblings: Clara Kerwin, Cora John, Andrew (Lorrie) John, Thomas (Adela) John, Myron (Judy) John, all of Oneida; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: Dixon and Jane Skenandore, and Peter and Elizabeth (Denny) John; brother, Ben (Selma) Jahn; and brother-in-law, Harold Kerwin.

Private family services will take place for Butch. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Ernest's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to Crossroads Nursing Home and their staff for their kindness and caring for him. Thank you also to St. Mary's Hospital for your care.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
