Ernestine (Thiry) Delebreau
HOWARD - Our beautiful mother and grandmother Ernestine (Thiry) Delebreau passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after 91 wonderful years.
Ernie was born on October 1, 1928 to Ernest and Lena Thiry. She married Joseph Delebreau Sr. on March 7, 1946. From their union, 16 children were born.
Words alone cannot completely capture Ernie's story. Her greatest love was her family. All her children were proud to call her mom. Mother, you left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, you'll always be at our side. May her legacy live on in the way we live our lives, and may God bless our mom (Ernie) for being such an integral part of who we are today. Rest in peace mom. Your time here on earth was well spent. We love you and will miss you.
Ernie is survived by her children and their spouses: Judy Keyes, Peter (Sandy) Delebreau, Kate (Bob) Schultz, Sue (Bob) Cropsey, Linda (Mike) Pagel, Cheryl (John) Athey, Joanne (Bob) Hellman, Debbie Walker (Steve Childers), Maureen Delebreau, Steve (Julie) Delebreau, Keith Delebreau, Christine Smith, Kenny Delebreau, Mary Fletcher (Scott Erickson), and Rob (Jenny) Delebreau; her siblings and their spouses: Jerry (Sharon) Thiry, Melvin (Jackie) Thiry, Barb Metoxen, Mary Boucher, Carol Gilson, Beverly Hillsberg, and Rosie Routhieaux. Also left to cherish her memories are 32 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Ernest and Lena Thiry, Ernie was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Delebreau Sr., three sons: Joseph Delebreau Jr., Brian Delebreau and Danny Delebreau; one granddaughter Jodi; one great granddaughter Mariah; two sons-in-law: Daniel Smith and Gary Keyes; her siblings and their spouses: Lorraine (Edsel) Nellis, Vernon (Armella) Thiry, Marvin (Beatrice) Thiry, Donald Metoxen, Bernie Boucher, Jeff Routhieaux, Duane Hillsberg; plus her in-laws and their spouses: Albert (Rita) Delebreau, Florence (Leland) Paul, Eddie (Agnes) Delebreau, John Delebreau, Donna Juza, and Leland Gilson.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Sage Meadows for the excellent care, all the laughs and joy you have shown us and our mom for the last six and a half years. We were also very fortunate to receive help, guidance and comfort from many dedicated, exceptional people at Heartland Hospice. We will be forever grateful for all of your love and compassion.
Due to the current pandemic situation (coronavirus), a Memorial Mass and a celebration of Ernie's life will be held at a future date. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020