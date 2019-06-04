Services
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Antigo, WI
Resources
Ernie Millsaps Obituary
Suamico - died Sunday June 2, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1939, in Murphy, North Carolina. He married Marie Freiburger on August 22, 1964. Survivors including his wife Marie are two daughters, Jennifer (Chad) McAllister, Howard, Anne Millsaps and her husband Kaveh Moghadam, Ballwin, Missouri; five grandchildren Sarah, Aidan and Colin McAllister, Lillian and Nima Moghadam; two sisters and one brother.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. Entombment in Queen of Peace Cemetery where Antigo Veterans will conduct military honors. Visitation Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home 1550 Neva Rd., Antigo, and on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2019
