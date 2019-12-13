|
Ervin E. Flesch
Pulaski - Ervin E. Flesch, 69, formerly of the Pulaski area, died peacefully Friday morning, December 13, 2019, at his home following a two year battle with kidney cancer. Erv was born in Fond du lac on November 14, 1950, to Gilbert and Dorothy (Koehler) Flesch. He was a 1969 graduate of New Holstein High School, earned his Bachelor of Science in AgEducation from UW-Madison, and his Master of Science in Guidance and Counseling from UW-Oshkosh. Erv spent most of his career as an Agribusiness teacher and as a guidance counselor in the Green Bay school district. On October 29, 1977, he married Suzanne Zuber at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church in Green Bay.
Erv will be remembered for his love of gardening and working on his hobby farm, his fondness for casino buffets, and for supporting his four children in their sports, activities, and careers.
Erv and Suzanne moved to Hofa Park in 1986. He was a faith-filled member of St. Stanislaus Parish in Hofa Park, where he served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and parish Trustee Treasurer for many years. He also was the Treasurer for the town of Maple Grove for two terms.
Erv is survived by his wife, Suzanne; four children: Stacey (Eugene) LaFlamme, Hartland, Jeff (Annie) Flesch, De Pere, Jared (Erin) Flesch, Waunakee, and Sara (Craig) Peterson, Seymour; nine grandchildren: Adelyn and Brianna LaFlamme, Carson and Gavin Flesch, Braxton and Kenlie Flesch, Payton, Landon, and Camden Peterson; two brothers: Dan (Carol) Flesch, Oconomowoc and Dave Flesch, Horicon; one sister, Darlene (Jim) Daun, Sherwood; Suzanne's siblings: Carol Zuber, De Pere, Mark (Karen) Zuber, Eleva, and Penny Zuber, Chanhassen, MN; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Erv was preceded in death by his parents; Suzanne's parents, Stanley and Rose Zuber.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, December 20th, with a Parish Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21st at St. Stanislaus Church, W1888 Hofa Park Drive, Hofa Park. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Erv's name to Scholarships, Inc. would be appreciated. Scholarships, Inc. 715 Superior Rd. Suite 102 Green Bay, WI 54311 or online contributions may be made at www.scholarshipsinc.org
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019