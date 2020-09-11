Ervin Kurth
Green Bay - Ervin Kurth, age 85, gained his wings on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born August 27, 1935, in the town of New Denmark, son of the late Harry E. and Agnes (Kaster) Kurth. He served in the Army National Guard from 1954-1959.
On October 16, 1955, Ervin married the former Johanna Geyer, who preceded him in death in 1974. He then married the former Jean Tilkens on May 25, 1991 and they enjoyed 29 years of marriage.
Ervin enjoyed fishing and fixing anything. He was employed with Schneider National and Monroe Trucking for many years. During his retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Curative Connections.
Ervin is survived by his wife, Jean Kurth; nine children, Kathy (Dan) Marsh, Ken (Chris) Kurth, Mark (Pam) Kurth, Steve (Lisa) Kurth, Mary (Steve) Campbell, David (Amy Jo) Kurth, Michele (Jim) Raebe, Greg (Becky) Tilkens and Beth (Chris) Hendler; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Arnold Kurth, Caroline Goessel, Helen (Gary) Crevier, Martin (Judy) Kurth, Bernard (Marlene) Kurth, Gertie (Fred) Martin, and Eileen (Wayne) Junio; sister-in-law, Linda Kurth. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Johanna; infant daughter; brother, Joseph Kurth; and sister-in-law, Genevieve Kurth.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, private family services will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy maybe shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, attention to the Family of Ervin Kurth to be forwarded to the family.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff of St. Vincent Hospital.