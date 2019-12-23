|
Ervin Stahl
Luxemburg - Stahl, Ervin R.
Ervin R. Stahl, 86, Luxemburg, passed away Sunday evening, December 22, 2019. Ervin was born February 26, 1933 in Luxemburg to the late George and Frances (Nejedlo) Stahl, Sr.
He graduated from Luxemburg High School in 1951 and married Barbara Blahnik on September 1, 1954 at St. Mary's Church in Algoma. They were dairy farmers in Luxemburg until retirement. Ervin proudly followed his grandchildren's lives. He had fun traveling with Barb and their friends, listening to music, and playing tuba in the Luxemburg-Casco Community Band for many years. He enjoyed attending local sporting events and watching games on TV. Deer hunting season was a highlight for Dad, including this past November when he made his legendary sauerkraut and dumplings for the gang. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary Church in Luxemburg where he was a member of the Catholic Knights and the Holy Name Society.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara, four daughters, Lynn Seidl, Lori (Carl) Juza, Kris (Jack) Skaletski, and Ann (Russ) Seidl, nine grandchildren, Kim (Ryan Meader), Adam Juza, Greg (Kristin) Seidl, Ryan (Sarah) Juza, Molly (Mike) Josh, Matt Skaletski, Beth (Kurtis) Larson, Lauren (Garrett) Johnson, and Emily Skaletski, eight great grandchildren, Liesl, Sutton, Adelyn, William, Leighton, Maeve, Spencer and Samantha. His siblings, Gladys Ledvina, Joan (John) Phillips, Dan (Lucy) Stahl, George (Francy) Stahl, Jr., Mary Lou (Don) Selner, Ron (Lynne) Stahl, sister in law Jackie Meister, brother in law and sister in law Melvin (Janet) Blahnik, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dave, his parents and Barb's parents, one son in law, Joseph Seidl, and two brothers in law, Jim Meister and Tony Ledvina.
Family and friends may call 4:00-7:00pm at St. Mary Church in Luxemburg, Thursday, December 26, 2019, with the closing prayer service at 6:30pm. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, from 9:00-10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019